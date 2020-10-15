“As a mother, I ask him to commit to helping us leave sanctuary, to helping us breathe fresh air, to walk out of these doors without the fear of ICE officers waiting for us outside,” Hernandez said from the Germantown Mennonite Church on Thursday afternoon. “You have no idea how difficult it is to live inside of a church, between these four walls. I know this is a sacred place, that God is here … but I also need fresh air and oxygen.”