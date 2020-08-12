“Carmela’s experience demonstrates the severe impact [the virus] has had on the immigrant community,” the activist groups said in a statement. “Fighting extremist anti-immigrant policies, lacking access to health care, and not being eligible for any COVID relief benefits has pushed this family fighting to stay together to the brink.” Given the uncertainty around the long-term health effects of COVID-19 and the possibility of re-infection, “winning Carmela’s freedom has become even more urgent.”