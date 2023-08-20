The ups and downs at Big Bounce America in Philly

It rises out of a clearing at the tip of the Navy Yard, like a giant, inflatable kingdom, the candy-colored turret of the world’s largest bounce house poking over the treetops.

“People are kind of like in awe,” said Dariel McPherson, tour manager for Big Bounce America, which opened in Philadelphia Friday, and runs weekends through Sept. 10. “It sounds cliche to say it, but when you see it, you’re taken aback.”

Currently touring America, but bouncing into Philly for the first time ever, Big Bounce America is certainly not your everyday blow-up attraction.

At Shelby Field, on the grassy banks of the Delaware River, it spreads out like an inflatable fairgrounds. The bounce house alone, with its giant slides, climbing towers, ball pits, basketball hoops and DJ “bounce floor,” covers 16,000 square feet, said McPherson. Plus, families can race their way through the giant obstacle course, joust on podiums and battle the “wrecking ball” in the sport slam arena, and moonwalk through the ball pits of the space-themed wonderland.

Gates open each weekend morning at 9, with daylong bouncing open to toddlers, juniors, kids, and their parents. Families are allotted 45 minutes in the big bounce castle, with kids often liking to take bouncing breaks in the shaded cool of the giant ball pit area (think 10 McDonald’s ball pits.)

Advertisement

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., it’s adult bouncing time. For grown-up bouncers, the lights go out, the DJ plays karaoke, and confetti and bubbles fill the bounce house, McPherson said.

“The kids love it, but honestly the adults love it more,” McPherson said.

As this intrepid reporter can attest, it’s the adults, not the kids, who often bounce out early from the 900-foot obstacle course, which is filled with more than 50 climbing, crawling and sliding hurdles.

“By the end of the first lane, most adults are tired,” McPherson laughed. “The kids, they get it done.”

There are modified obstacles for younger children, so bouncers of all ages can enjoy the challenge, McPherson noted.

McPherson said Big Bounce America expects upwards of 20,000 visitors during their Philly stay. It takes planners, armed with giant, electric blowers, only about 10 minutes each morning to inflate the world’s largest bounce house, she said. An impressive feat, no doubt to any parent who’s spent double that breathing life into a backyard kiddie pool.

When the gates opened Sunday, parents and children alike raced to the bounce house.

Ed Trautz, 40, of Stratford Township, was the first inside the park, with his sons, Oliver, 7, and Elliot, 6. The trip was a surprise for Elliot’s birthday, so the family wanted to get their bouncing in early.

“I was afraid Elliot would get run over by the big kids,” Oliver said, proudly leading his brother by the hand.

Only 4, Kamryn Jackson’s eyes went wide at the sight of the towering bounce castle.

“It was a surprise,” said her father, Dant Jackson, of North Philadelphia. “She didn’t know until just now.”

It was hard to tell who was more excited as the bounce house opened and the DJ began to play, Erica Santana, of Northeast Philadelphia, or her daughter, Leia 7.

“I’m a big kid at heart today,” Erica said, as her daughter pulled her close to bounce.

Tickets start at $22 and run up to $42. No shoes are allowed on any rides, and Big Bounce America officials advise guests to bring two pairs of socks or flip-flops or Crocs for getting between the inflatables. No bare fee