Bush uses a trail camera with a motion sensor, affixed to a tree near the log. Trail cameras are often used by hunters, who place them near tree stands or potential hunting sites to spy what’s passing by. Bush said he isn’t against hunting, but doesn’t hunt at the log and doesn’t give away its location. Whenever people persist, he tells them it’s in Pennsylvania Wildlife Management Area 4-D, approximately 1.7 million acres in Central Pennsylvania. Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park is 2,052 acres.