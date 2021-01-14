U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain, the top federal prosecutor in Philadelphia and the surrounding region, announced his resignation Thursday, effective Jan. 22, after nearly three years in his post.
His departure, which had been planned behind the scenes for weeks, was not connected to the wave of resignations President Donald Trump’s administration has seen in the days since he riled up an insurrectionist mob that stormed the Capitol last week.
Instead, it comes as part of the customary changeover in leadership at U.S. Attorney’s offices across the country that traditionally precedes each new presidential administration.
In a statement, McSwain, 51, of West Chester, expressed regret about leaving the post, saying he would miss the job “dearly.”
“I will always be grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as U.S. Attorney in the district in which I have lived most of my life, in the city in which I was born, and in the office where I learned to be a trial lawyer as an assistant U.S. Attorney,” he said. “My overriding focus as U.S. Attorney was on pursuing justice in order to protect the community. I gave this job all that I had — all day, every day.”
His first assistant Jennifer Arbittier Williams — a career federal prosecutor who previously oversaw national security and terrorism cases for the office — will lead the office of more than 230 government lawyers and support staff until the administration of President-elect Joe Biden names a new nominee.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, working with federal agencies including the FBI, the IRS, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, has broad investigative and prosecutorial powers in Philadelphia and eight surrounding counties.
Trump nominated McSwain, at the time a partner at the Center City law firm Drinker, Biddle and Reath, in 2018, following the resignation of Zane David Memeger, who filled the role during Barack Obama’s presidency.
Seen widely in Republican circles as a potential candidate for elected office, McSwain — a former Marine infantry officer and Harvard Law graduate — did not announce any specific plans for his future Thursday aside from saying he intended to return to private practice as an attorney.
But, more than any of his predecessors in recent memory, he used his position to cement a public profile. With barbed statements, pointed TV interviews and highway billboards bearing his face to advertise office initiatives, he positioned himself as a champion of old-school law-and-order prosecution in a city in the midst of an experiment with remaking the criminal justice system.
That stance frequently put him at odds with his main counterpart in the region, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. The public feud between the two men — which started almost from the minute they were introduced to each other in their new roles, according to sources close to both — eventually came to dominate the public perception of both men.
McSwain made that simmering tension public soon after assuming his post in an interview in which he blamed Krasner’s progressive approach to prosecution for an uptick in shootings, homicides and violent crimes. And over the next several years, he consistently attacked Krasner’s handling of cases and took the rare step of re-prosecuting several matters that Krasner’s office was already pursuing, saying he did not trust the district attorney to achieve a just outcome in the case.
Krasner, for his part, rarely missed an opportunity to dismiss McSwain as a Trump toady — an attack he repeated Tuesday as the U.S. attorney, in a case he personally argued before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, scored a legal victory in his fight to block the nation’s first supervised drug injection site from opening in Philadelphia.
“The good news is our current federal prosecutor is days away from joining his hero — the most lawless and disorderly president in history — in being replaced by someone who has a sense of humanity,” Krasner said in a statement. “A newly organized Department of Justice scrubbed of Trumpian demagogues must exercise its power for the good of all people.”
McSwain also frequently put himself at odds with the administration of Mayor Jim Kenney on issues ranging from Philadelphia’s sanctuary city’s policy and its support for the supervised injection site plan to more recent pandemic-related restrictions on crowd size limitations for public gatherings, which McSwain argued in a lawsuit had been unfairly applied to specific groups.
Still, McSwain — and his office — developed a healthy relationship with other law enforcement agencies across the region and worked frequently with figures such as Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Philadelphia City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, also a Democrat, on initiatives to address gun violence and public corruption.
“While we’ve had many significant accomplishments during my tenure, the credit for these successes belongs to the hardworking, dedicated professionals at the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners,” he said. “For an attorney, there is no greater professional privilege than to represent the United States of America. I will miss it dearly.”
This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.