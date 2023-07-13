Philly man killed by hit-and-run driver fleeing Secret Service traffic stop near White House is identified

A 75-year-old Philadelphia man killed near the White House by a driver fleeing the U.S. Secret Service Wednesday has been identified by authorities as Bing Wong.

The U.S. Park Police identified Wong and said it was now leading the investigation into the hit and run, which took place on 17th Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW.

According to the Secret Service, a blue 2006 Honda Accord was stopped by uniformed division officers shortly before 1:30 p.m. due to an expired registration. Authorities said the driver had indicated they would stop but instead ran a red light, striking pedestrians on the crosswalk.

The driver also struck a 13-year-old girl, who was treated on-site for abrasions.

This is a developing story and will be updated.