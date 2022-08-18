Four teenagers were shot while at a birthday party in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, a day after a quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia that also left minors wounded.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the shooting at a home on the 2800 block of Bonsall Street, near Cambria Street. Officers arrived to find the four victims who had been shot, ranging in age from 15 to 17.

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the thigh and back, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the left thigh, a 16-year-old boy was shot in his thigh, and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg, police said. All four victims were taken to Temple Hospital and listed in stabled condition.

Police arrested two people who were seen running from the scene of the shooting, said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. Police recovered a handgun from them. Police also found a third suspect in the area of the shooting and recovered a handgun from him as well. The names of those suspects have not yet been released.

Police found as many as nine shell casings inside the house and said that a house across the street was also struck by bullets.

The shooting comes after five people, the youngest of whom was 17 years old, were shot in a drive-by shooting outside a West Philadelphia rec center Tuesday night.

Police said at least six shooters began spraying bullets from a white Dodge Durango around 7 p.m. Tuesday, on the 300 block of North 57th Street, just outside the Shepard Recreation Center. Dozens of people were outside playing sports and taking in the warm summer night.

Police said it appeared the shooters had targeted three people — a 17-year-old boy, a 21-year-old man, and a 22-year-old man —who had just walked off the basketball court onto 57th Street. All three were hit by bullets, along with two bystanders, an 18-year-old man and a 25-year-old man.

On Thursday, three of the suspects were charged with crimes that included attempted murder and aggravated assault. Tahmir Pinckney, Azyear Sutton-Walker, and Marlon Spurell, who are all 22 years old, were arraigned overnight Thursday and jailed on $3 million bail each, court records show.

Earlier Wednesday night, another teen was shot, part of another spate of violence in the city.

Around 5:50 p.m., police arrived to 20th and Berks Streets, responding to a shooting. When they arrived, they found spent shell casings from at least two different guns. Initially, officers did not find a victim, but a 14-year-old boy showed up later at Temple Hospital. He was shot in the shoulder and listed in stable condition.

Police said video shows three men shooting at another person at the scene of the shooting, but it was not clear if the target was the teenager who had been shot. No arrests have been reported.