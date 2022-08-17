Three suspected gunmen have been arrested and are expected to face charges over what city officials called a “horrific” drive-by shooting Tuesday night outside a West Philadelphia recreation center — an incident in which nearly 100 shots were fired and five men were wounded, two of them critically.

The gunfire erupted just before 7 p.m. on the 300 block of North 57th Street, steps from the Shepard Recreation Center, where dozens of people had gathered outside to play basketball or football and enjoy a summer night, District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

The shooters, in a white Dodge Durango, began firing at three men — ages 17, 21, and 22 — who’d just walked off the basketball court onto 57th Street, Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said. Two other men nearby, ages 18 and 25, were also struck, seemingly by wayward shots, Vanore said.

Officers nearby heard the gunshots and then drove toward the scene, where they saw a man with a firearm getting into the Durango, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. The officers pursued the car, which crashed, and then chased the men who got out and ran.

Officers apprehended three of the suspected shooters, all 22 years old, officials said. They were expected to face charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Vanore said police were still searching for three other men who may have been in the car during the shooting but managed to escape. And although officials said they believe the shooting may have been related to ongoing feuds between rival groups of young men, Vanore, Krasner, and others declined to provide specifics, saying the investigation was in its early stages.

The incident marked another violent episode in the city’s ongoing gun violence crisis, as shootings and homicides have continued at a record pace.

Officials on Wednesday were quick to note that the shooting occurred troublingly close to a rec center packed with people on a beautiful evening. Mayor Jim Kenney said: “It is beyond outrageous to me and all of us that our young people are subjected to this heinous act of violence while trying to enjoy themselves.”

Krasner and police declined to identify the suspects taken into custody until they are formally charged, which could happen as soon as Wednesday night.

This is a developing story that will be updated.