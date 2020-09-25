For a second night, this time taking their protest onto I-95, Philadelphia demonstrators set out across the city Thursday in continued outrage over the decision by a grand jury in Kentucky not to indict police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.
About 100 marchers first rallied on Independence Mall around 7 p.m. and then made their way through Old City and onto the highway shortly before 8 p.m.
Video showed them in standoffs with motorists who had been forced to a halt.
The highway was reopened just before 8:30 p.m. as the marchers headed off at the Columbus Boulevard exit and onto the streets of South Philadelphia, where they urged outdoor diners to join them. They got a standing ovation from some.
On South Street, protesters screamed into open windows. Some residents raised their fists in solidarity and others seemed to ignore the crowd making its way through their neighborhood.
“It was just yesterday when we saw that Black lives don’t matter,” one of the protest organizers who gave her name only as Kizzy said at the initial rally outside Independence Hall. “The system has failed us and has failed Breonna Taylor because it’s a system not designed for us.
“We are done talking, we are done pleading, we are done asking,” she added. "Now is the time to tear it down.”
By 9 p.m. the crowd had made its way to the South Street Bridge, where a contingent of bicycle police blocked access in an apparent attempt to prevent protesters from walking onto I-76. For a few minutes protesters yelled at the officers, who stared back blankly. Then the group continued south over to Lombard, headed back toward Center City.
The encounter at the bridge was one of the more particularly tense moments of the night. Another was when an officer collided with a protester at Sixth and South Streets. Overall, police were largely hands-off.
Earlier Thursday, just across the city’s western border, protesters in Upper Darby staged a “die-in” at SEPTA’s 69th Street Terminal. The demonstration, organized by local civil-rights group Understanding, Devotion, Take Action, Justice, called for a “nationwide strike and shutdown” in reaction to the grand jury’s ruling.
Kyle McIntyre, one of the organizers with UDTJ, said the group doesn’t condone or want violence. They "just want justice.
“Our goal is to get justice for Breonna Taylor. And we said if we didn’t get it we would shut it down and this is us shutting it down,” McIntyre said.
The intersection of 69th and Market Streets was shut down during the protest, situated under the 69th Street bridge. Just after 5:30 p.m. about a dozen people holding signs and banners occupied the southwest corner of the intersection.
Some passersby honked their horns and raised their fist in support. Others shouted at the group, questioning their motives.
In March, Louisville officers fatally shot Taylor, an emergency medical worker, multiple times after entering her apartment with a warrant connected to a suspect who did not live in the home.
Former detective Brett Hankinson was charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for shooting into a home next to Taylor’s. Two other officers involved in the shooting — Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove — were not indicted.
Protests erupted almost immediately throughout the country, including in Philadelphia, where hundreds of people marched through Center City Wednesday, bemoaning the decision by the grand jury and demanding justice.
This is a developing story and will be updated.