McHenry, a Burlington County, N.J. native, filed the suit in the Southern District of New York on Tuesday for unspecified monetary damages. In it, she alleges that Murdoch, who is a former WWE wrestler known as Tyrus, began sexually harassing her after the pair began working together on Un-PC last year. Murdoch began hosting his own show, Nuff Said, on Fox Nation after McHenry filed official complaints with Fox News management and the New York State Division of Human Rights earlier this year.