It’s officially D-Day for Philly-area Bruce Springsteen fans.

Tickets for Springsteen’s upcoming show at the Wells Fargo Center go on sale at 10 a.m.. It will mark the first time since 2016 that local Boss aficionados get to see him and the E Street Band live on their own turf.

The date is part of a recently announced international tour that kicks off in February, and includes 31 shows across the United States.

But, as any Springsteen stan knows, getting tickets is a stressful experience. Springsteen has long been known as a quick-selling act, regardless of where he’s playing — or, it seems, how much it costs.

Last week, for example, tickets for a number of upcoming arena shows went on sale, with some venues topping $5,000 for floor seats, and only slightly less for seats farther from the stage. That’s thanks to a so-called “dynamic pricing” system from Ticketmaster, which causes ticket prices to fluctuate according to demand.

In Philly, though, we’re actually lucky.

Springsteen’s Wells Fargo Center show isn’t being sold through Ticketmaster, so tickets at face value won’t be inflated based on demand.

So, with all that in mind, here is what you need to know about getting tickets to Springsteen’s upcoming Philly show:

When is Springsteen’s Wells Fargo Center Show?

Springsteen and the E Street Band will play at the Wells Fargo Center on March 16, 2023. After that, they’ll head to State College on March 18 for a show at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Philly show marks their first time in town since September 2016, when they played at Citizens Bank Park. During that run of shows in town, the first performance on Sept. 7 marked the longest show that Springsteen and co. ever played in North America at 4 hours and 4 minutes.

When do tickets for the Wells Fargo Center show go on sale?

Tickets for Springsteen’s March 16 performance go on sale Tuesday, July 26, at 10 a.m.

Where do I buy tickets?

Rather than going through Ticketmaster, you can get tickets for the Wells Fargo show via WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com, the center’s official website.

There will be a four-ticket limit for reserved seats and a two-ticket limit for general admission floor seats, as well as an overall four-ticket limit for any combination of passes. There are no presales. There won’t be tickets at the box office — so, if you’re buying, you’re buying online.

To make the buying process faster, and therefore up the odds of securing your tickets, the Wells Fargo Center recommends creating an account with their website ahead of the start of sales. You will still have to input your credit or debit card information when you go to buy them, as payment information can’t be stored until you make your purchase.

How much will tickets cost?

Ticket prices were not available prior to the start of sales for the Wells Fargo Center Show. But, judging by data that Ticketmaster released over the weekend, prices appear to be ranging from $59.50 to $399 before fees, according to Variety.

What happened last week?

Tickets for some of Springsteen’s U.S. arena tour dates went on sale last week, with Ticketmaster upping prices for some seats to up to $5,000. Those prices came about via the ticket seller’s “dynamic pricing” system, otherwise known as “Official Platinum Seats.”

The system, Ticketmaster notes online, “enables market-based pricing (adjusting prices according to supply and demand) for live ticket events, similar to how airline tickets and hotel rooms are sold.”

Many fans who had registered under the service’s Verified Fan system in order to purchase tickets as part of a presale found the pricing schemes outrageous, and complained about the situation on social media. One fan even asked the E Street Band’s Little Stevie Van Zandt about it, and the guitarist responded that he has “nothing whatsoever to do with the price of tickets.”

What’s Ticketmaster saying now?

Ticketmaster addressed the Springsteen ticket pricing controversy over the weekend with the release of statistics about ticket sales for the Boss’ shows, according to Variety.

Per Ticketmaster’s data, about 88.2% of tickets for Springsteen concerts last week sold for face value. The remaining 11.8% of tickets were for Platinum seats, meaning their prices fluctuated. Overall, about 1.3% of tickets sold for more than $1,000, and the average price for all tickets was $262.

Most tickets — 56% overall — reportedly sold for under $200.

Springsteen, meanwhile, has not publicly addressed the controversy.