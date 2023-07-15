At least 3 are killed in Bucks County after a potent thunderstorm sets off floodwaters

At least three people were killed after a powerful thunderstorm set off destructive flooding that closed roads and resulted in multiple water rescues late Saturday afternoon in the Washington Crossing area of Bucks County, officials said.

“The number of fatalities could climb,” said county Coroner Meredith Buck. Of the rescue operation, she said, “it’s only beginning, sadly.”

Dean Iovino, a lead forecaster at the National Weather Service, quoted emergency officials as saying 12 people remained unaccounted for late Saturday night.

Said Buck late Saturday night: “There’s a lot of water rescues happening right now. There’s a lot going on.”

Iovino said that 4.64 inches of rain had fallen in a two-hour period ending around 6 p.m. That’s about six weeks’ worth of rain, and more than Las Vegas receives annually.

He said that like so many summer thunderstorms, this one was narrowly focused. Unfortunately, it inundated places not far from the Delaware River that are no strangers to flooding.

“It’s a problematic area,” Iovino said.

Ominously, the National Weather Service has the entire region under a 24-hour flood watch Sunday, with more of those random, isolated downpours possible.

“With all this humidity,” said Iovino, “there’s nothing to clear it out.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.