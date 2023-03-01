Asbestos closes a West Oak Lane high school forcing students to virtual learning

Asbestos has closed a Philadelphia high school to in-person learning, officials said Wednesday.

Inspectors discovered damaged asbestos-containing plaster and paint at Building 21, a district school in West Oak Lane, during a routine inspection Tuesday night, according to a letter sent to families by Principal Brianne Macnamara.

The damaged material was discovered in the auditorium balcony and two stairwells. The affected areas were immediately closed to students and staff, officials said.

“The School District of Philadelphia’s Office of Environmental Management & Services is immediately working on repairs,” Macnamara wrote. “All repair work will be monitored by asbestos inspectors licensed by the City of Philadelphia. The inspectors will also perform air monitoring when the project is complete to confirm that the spaces are ready for students and staff to safely use.”

School was dismissed early Wednesday; a planned professional development was cancelled, and students will learn virtually for at least Thursday and Friday.

Building 21 is located on Limekiln Pike in the former Kinsey School building, which was constructed in 1916.

“The health and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority,” Macnamara wrote. “The School District of Philadelphia is committed to providing comfortable spaces in a safe and welcoming environment to students in all of our schools. We will continue to work diligently to ensure that Building 21 students and staff receive the support they need.”

Asbestos was widely used in schools built before 1980. Undamaged, it’s not considered unsafe, but damaged asbestos is potentially dangerous.

Federal law requires schools to inspect and document all known asbestos every three years under what’s known as the Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act (AHERA).

Many of Philadelphia’s 200-plus aging school buildings still contain asbestos. In the 2019-20 school year, 12 district schools were closed because of imminent asbestos hazards. That same year, the district paid $850,000 to a longtime teacher who contracted mesothelioma, an asbestos-linked cancer, after teaching in city schools with known damaged asbestos for decades.

In the wake of public revelations about the scope of the district’s environmental problems, the school system has tackled more asbestos and lead paint remediation projects, in part with contributions from the state and a $100 million donation from the University of Pennsylvania, but much remains to be done.

The city had sought to have more oversight over environmental conditions inside city schools, establishing a panel that would determine standards and have say over whether district schools were safe enough to open. But the school board sued the city over that law earlier this year, saying it alone had the authority to determine whether schools could open. That case is still pending.