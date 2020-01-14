In addition to working toward safer neighborhoods, developing more family programming and growing the education system to fully support student success, I have two priorities in my agenda to assure that our residents don’t miss an opportunity because life is happening: One is to connect the many job opportunities that exist in Camden to the people and residents of Cooper Grant, North Camden and Cramer Hill, by developing a series of workshops on, let’s say, resume building and interviewing skills, now that we have an online infrastructure where people can find open job positions with Camden Works. The second one is to have local government spend time in being more present and available at the places where people are at, by visiting the local parks, the community events in the ward, bringing resources to them and emphasizing that residents can lead and decide what to do to improve their neighborhoods.