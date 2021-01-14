As law enforcement agencies across the country braced for possible political violence in the days leading up to the presidential inauguration, officials in Philadelphia said Thursday that they have seen no specific threats of unrest targeting the city planned for this weekend or into next week.
At a news conference featuring city government and law enforcement leaders, officials said they were not expecting any major street closures or disruptions to routine city services, and were not advising businesses to board up or close in advance of Wednesday’s ceremonies in Washington, which will mark the beginning of Joe Biden’s term as president.
“At this particular point in time, we do not have any credible or specific threats to Philadelphia,” said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.
Their announcement came a week after supporters of President Donald Trump violently stormed the Capitol in Washington D.C., and on the same day that Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement that state officials were also “not aware of any specific threats at this time.” The FBI this week had warned of possible violence at all 50 state capitol buildings.
Wolf did say that the Capitol complex in Harrisburg — already closed to the public due to the coronavirus — would be closed to employees on Tuesday and Wednesday next week as a preemptive measure. And he said Capitol Police in Harrisburg “have enhanced their visible presence.”
State Sen. Vincent Hughes, a Philadelphia Democrat, said at the city’s news conference that efforts had already been underway to make the Capitol complex more secure.
“All eyes are open, and all preparations are made, and all pre-work is being done,” Hughes said. “All the research is coming together to make sure that nothing happens to our state capitol.”
Michael J. Driscoll, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office, said federal authorities have so far arrested two people from Pennsylvania for participating in the insurrection at the Capitol: Robert Sanford, 55, of Chester, who is accused of lobbing a fire extinguisher that hit three police officers; and Terry Brown, 69, of Lebanon County, who was charged with illegally entering the Capitol.
Outlaw, District Attorney Larry Krasner, and Driscoll all said local and federal authorities would work together to investigate and quell any possible unrest as they had before Election Day in November, when large demonstrations on the street passed mostly peacefully as votes were being counted in the close and contentious presidential contest.
Krasner was among the officials Thursday who urged anyone planning to demonstrate this weekend or next week to do so without resorting to violence, vandalism, or other other criminal behavior.
“This city, this team, is going to make sure that there is federal accountability, or there is state accountability, or there is both,” he said.