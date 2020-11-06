Two men connected to a Hummer displaying stickers for the QAnon conspiracy movement are expected to face firearms charges for carrying guns without proper permits outside the Convention Center, where ballots were being counted for the presidential election, according to Philadelphia Police.
A law enforcement source said the investigation began Thursday night, when police received an alert to be on the lookout for a mother, son and another man from Virginia Beach traveling to the Philadelphia region to “straighten things out" as vote counting continued in Pennsylvania. Hundreds of people — mostly supporters of Democratic candidate Joe Biden — had been demonstrating and dancing for hours outside the Convention Center Thursday, awaiting results in an election President Donald Trump had baselessly cast as corrupt.
The alert said that the people traveling from Virginia were believed to have an AR-15 rifle in the car, and that they were suspected of recently purchasing large amounts of ammo and AR-15 parts, according to the source, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the investigation.
Philadelphia Police said Friday that two men — whom they did not identify — were stopped by bicycle patrol officers Thursday around 10:27 p.m. with guns they did not have Pennsylvania permits to carry. Pennsylvania law does not allow Virginia license holders to carry concealed firearms here, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.
The men acknowledged to police that a silver Hummer parked near the Convention Center was theirs, police said, and officers found another gun inside.
Police did not specify what type of weapons the men were allegedly carrying.
On the back window of the Hummer were decals associated with the pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy movement, including a large “Q” and “#WWG1WGA,” which stands for “where we go one we go all.” The movement believes President Trump is fighting a secret war against the “deep state” and that Democrats are led by satan-worshipping pedophiles. The FBI in 2019 mentioned QAnon in an intelligence bulletin as a growing domestic terror threat. Trump has refused to denounce the movement.
The men were taken into custody, and police said Friday that firearms charges were pending.
Authorities did not say if they were seeking additional suspects, but police and the FBI were continuing to investigate.
This is a developing story that will be updated.