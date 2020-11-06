On the back window of the Hummer were decals associated with the pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy movement, including a large “Q” and “#WWG1WGA,” which stands for “where we go one we go all.” The movement believes President Trump is fighting a secret war against the “deep state” and that Democrats are led by satan-worshipping pedophiles. The FBI in 2019 mentioned QAnon in an intelligence bulletin as a growing domestic terror threat. Trump has refused to denounce the movement.