The City of Philadelphia will pay $9.8 million to a man exonerated after spending 28 years in prison for a murder he did not commit — one of the largest wrongful conviction settlements in its history.
Chester Hollman was 21 years old no criminal record when he was arrested and later convicted for the 1991 shooting of University of Pennsylvania student Tae-Jung Ho. Hollman was released last year at age 49, after prosecutors and Hollman’s defense lawyers convinced a judge that his conviction had been tainted by testimony from witnesses who later recanted and said they lied on the witness stand under pressure from police and prosecutors.
Hollman described the settlement Wednesday as bittersweet — one underscored by the challenges of rebuilding what remained of his life after his release.
“There are no words to express what was taken from me, and no way to measure what I’ve lost,” Hollman said in a statement. “But this settlement closes out a difficult chapter in my life as my family and I now embark on a new one.”
Wednesday’s settlement does not include any admission of liability by the city or police. Mayor Jim Kenney lauded Hollman’s character and composure in light of “an unimaginably trying situation.”
“My heart goes out to Mr. Hollman and his entire family,” he said in a statement. “While there’s no price for a person’s liberty, I am encouraged to know that we have reached what I believe is a fair agreement that will allow Mr. Hollman and his family to begin building a future together.”
Hollman’s case drew new attention after an April 2017 report in The Inquirer highlighted his case in a story about the pervasive practice of lying in the criminal justice system — by suspects, witnesses, and law enforcement. A podcast, Undisclosed, then raised more questions about Hollman’s arrest and the verdict against him.
