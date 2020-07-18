Angela, a 36-year-old who lives in Massachusetts, confirmed her account to The Inquirer and requested to be identified only by her first name for fear of backlash from Wilson’s fans. She said over the course of their six- or seven-month relationship, Wilson beat her with a belt, burned her with a lighter, and once punched her head so hard she passed out. She said the abuse began in the context of sexual gratification, but said it went on long after she repeatedly told him to stop.