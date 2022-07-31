A 1-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were shot in separate incidents in Philadelphia and Chester County, respectively, over the weekend, police said.

The 1-year-old was shot in the left hand shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday while outside on the 2000 block of East Ontario Street in Kensington, police said.

The infant was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where she was reported in stable condition.

Police said they know the identity of the shooter but have not made any arrests or identified the individual. No weapon was recovered and the shooting remains under investigation.

The 3-year-old boy was shot inside a parked truck in Caln Township, Chester County, and was in critical condition Sunday at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia after undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound to the lower torso, police said.

Police say the case is under investigation and the father, Jameer Walker, 23, of Thorndale, is being questioned after county detectives were told “conflicting accounts” of the shooting.

The child was inside a Black Dodge Durango at 11:45 a.m. Saturday when he was shot, police said. The vehicle was parked in the Caln Plaza shopping center at the time, and police said Walker “called for help after the firearm discharged.”

Caln police are seeking information on the shooting, including if the child was alone in the vehicle when he was shot. Anyone who was in the area at the time and might have information about the shooting is asked to call 610-383-7000.

This is a developing story and will be updated.