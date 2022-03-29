Chris Rock could break his silence about being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars Wednesday night in Boston, his first standup performance after the unscripted incident stunned Academy Award viewers across the globe.

But if you want tickets to see Rock, they’re going to cost you.

The comedian is set to perform six shows at The Wilbur in Boston beginning Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are sold out, but prices on the secondary market have skyrocketed following the incident at the Academy Awards, where Rock was struck live on stage by an angry Smith over a joke involving his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

On StubHub, as of Tuesday morning the most inexpensive tickets for Rock’s first show on Wednesday night were selling for $315 each, while good seats were going for more than $700. That’s up from a low of $46 per ticket when the first went on sale, according to TickPick, where some tickets to Rock’s Wednesday performance were selling for more than $900.

After performing in Boston, Rock will officially kick off his Ego Death World Tour with two performances in Atlantic City at the Borgata on Saturday night. On Stubhub, tickets for the comedian’s first performance at 7 p.m. started at $212, but closer seats topped $450. Prices were similar on other ticket sites, including Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

While Rock isn’t scheduled to appear in Philadelphia on his upcoming tour, he will perform nearby at Wind Creek Bethlehem and in Baltimore at The Lyric.

After winning his first Academy Award and celebrating with fellow celebrities at a Vanity Fair party in the early morning hours Monday, Smith apologized to Rock and others in a statement shared on social media Monday afternoon. “I was out of line and I was wrong,” the Philadelphia native wrote, adding that he was “embarrassed” by his actions and that he was a “work in progress.”

During the ceremony, Rock joked he was looking forward to seeing Pinkett Smith in G.I. Jane 2 due to her haircut. In 2018, Pinkett Smith revealed she was suffering hair loss after being diagnosed with alopecia. According to TMZ, Rock wasn’t aware of Pinkett Smith’s health issues when he told the joke, and left the Oscars shortly after handing an Academy Award to another Philadelphia native, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson.

Meanwhile, Smith is rumored to speak on the incident on Pinkett Smith’s show, Red Table Talk, which airs on Facebook Watch. According to Radar, the couple received multiple offers from shows to discuss the incident with Rock, including Good Morning America and The Today Show. But in the end, they decided the best outlet to offer their thoughts was on Pinkett Smith show, which aired its 100th episode in December.

The Academy said on Monday it is conducting a “formal review” of the incident and “will explore further action and consequences.” The organization’s standards for conduct list “physical contact that is uninvited and, in the situation, inappropriate and unwelcome” as unacceptable, though officials allowed Smith to remain at the Dolby Theater and accept his Academy Award on stage following the incident.

