Former Philadelphia Treasurer Christian Dunbar admitted before a federal judge Thursday that he fraudulently obtained U.S. citizenship through a sham marriage and failed to file personal income taxes while he was working in the office that oversees the city’s fiscal stability.

Dunbar, 42, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty to charges including immigration and tax fraud in a hearing before U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe. He now faces up to 10 years in prison on the most serious of those counts at a sentencing hearing set for January.

During the proceedings, Dunbar, a Liberian immigrant, acknowledged that he and his wife, Fatoumata Ndiaye-Dunbar, had secretly wed in a ceremony in Senegal in 2013 while he was legally married to another woman — a U.S. citizen he had met as a student at Temple University and had married seven years before.

The first spouse, who has not been named in court filings, sponsored Dunbar for a green card in 2009. They divorced shortly after he obtained citizenship in 2017.

He also agreed to pay $33,232 in back taxes to the IRS for failing to file personal income tax forms in 2015, 2016 and 2019 — the last year of which he was serving as the city’s treasurer.

His decision to plead guilty came days before the former city official was scheduled to go to trial on those charges as well as accusations that he had embezzled $15,000 from two clients during a previous job as a financial adviser for Wells Fargo. Prosecutors agreed to drop those counts in exchange for Dunbar’s guilty plea.

“Christian Dunbar’s conduct in this case demonstrates a shocking level of misconduct for anyone, let alone a senior official with the City of Philadelphia whose job it was to oversee the City’s fiscal stability,” U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said in a statement.

Neither Dunbar nor his attorney, Brian J. McMonagle, immediately responded to requests for comment after Thursday’s hearing.

Nor did a spokesperson for Mayor Jim Kenney, who appointed Dunbar as a deputy treasurer in 2016. The treasurer’s office oversees Philadelphia’s $4 billion investment portfolio as well as its bank accounts, debt obligations and municipal bonds.

But Dunbar’s initial arrest in 2020 triggered a swift downfall for a man who had escaped political turmoil and civil war in Liberia only to be named one of Philadelphia’s top financial officers and chairman of the board of a federally backed advisory firm aimed at increasing U.S. investment in Africa.

Though Dunbar had not been accused of misconduct in his public position, Kenney fired him the same day he was charged and tasked the Inspector General’s Office with reviewing the books during Dunbar’s tenure overseeing them.

The administration said at the time it was unaware of the investigation into the Wells Fargo embezzlement allegations when it first offered Dunbar a position in city government.

Dunbar has described himself as a descendant of Harriet Tubman and former Liberian President William V.S. Tubman. He shined at Temple, where he was the captain of the football team and vice president of the dance team before graduating in 2004.

It was there he met Ndiaye, a Senegalese national, who was also enrolled at the university.

“I knew I’d ask [her] to marry me within a day of meeting her,” he said in 2020 a profile highlighting his work in Africa.

And yet, despite that apparent certainty, Dunbar married another Temple classmate — one with U.S. citizenship — two years after his graduation. Within days, Ndiaye wed one of Dunbar’s football teammates, allowing her to eventually apply for a green card as well. The same former Temple professor served as officiant for both weddings, according to the complaint filed in the case.

“The close timing of [both] marriage ceremonies, the fact that they were students at Temple University at the same time and the use of the same official to solemnize the marriage, suggests there was coordination among the parties,” prosecutors said in their initial complaint.

Though they were married to others, the Dunbars acted for years as man and wife, living at the same address on Sansom Street, signing their first child’s birth certificate as a married couple and listing each other as spouses on employment paperwork at their respective jobs, investigators said.

Neither Ndiaye-Dunbar nor the two others who had fraudulently married her and her husband were charged in the case.

Dunbar’s guilty plea makes him the second city treasurer convicted of a federal felony in recent years. Corey Kemp, who held the post under former Mayor John F. Street, went to prison for accepting bribes from a lawyer seeking business with the city.

This is a developing story and will be updated.