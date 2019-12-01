Now in its 12th year, this season it includes the usual festivities in the German-style Christmas market in LOVE Park, the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market at Dilworth Park, and the Acme Winter Memories area in the City Hall Courtyard. Also returning is the Christmas Village Carousel inside the courtyard, and “The Present” — a 27-foot-tall, walk-through present that has more than 100,000 lights — in LOVE Park.