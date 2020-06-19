Christopher D’Emilio, owner of D’Emilio’s Old World Ice Treats in South Philadelphia, enjoys a blueberry guava Pennsport punch water ice, or in local parlance, “wooder” ice.
He was grateful but flabbergasted that customers were willing to spend over an hour waiting to buy water ice in early June.
“People have sent me thank-yous after hearing about an hour-and-15-minute wait,” he told Inquirer reporter Cassie Owens. And I’m like, ‘Thank you? I’m so lucky.’ You do a double take, and you’re like, ‘What? OK,’” said D’Emilio. “It’s been a blessing to have such nice customers who are willing to work with you.”