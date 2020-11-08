Dickens hadn’t told his congregation who to vote for, but he has talked a lot about the importance of voting. In the sermon he recorded on Friday, he didn’t say anything about the election. This week, he’ll turn to continued political engagement in issues that matter to the congregation, like violence and police brutality toward Black people. “It just doesn’t stop here,” he said. “We have to encourage our elected officials and help them to do what they said they were going to do.”