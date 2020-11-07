Mickey Hart Goodson, of West Oak Lane, went into Center City on Saturday morning to order a Thanksgiving turkey and was still there when the city erupted into cheers over Joe Biden’s victory.
“Now I don’t have to worry about my health insurance for the next four years,” said Goodson, 54 and a cancer survivor. She wore a shirt that said “Black Voters Matter” and said Biden’s election is the first step in healing “the hatred and division.”
Goodson stood among hundreds of other Philadelphians who crowded outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center at 12th and Arch Streets soon after the race was called. The area had been the site of celebratory “Count Every Vote” demonstrations this week as ballots were tallied inside and the race swung in Biden’s favor. But on Saturday afternoon, the mood reached a new level of joy.
The crowd chanted “Biden! Biden!” and yelled “go home!” to about a dozen supporters of President Donald Trump who had gathered to protest the vote count.
Nearby, cars circling City Hall honked in celebration as more people continued to stream into the streets.
Liz Kramp, a midwife who lives in Havertown, stood outside the convention center with her arms wrapped around her 10-year-old daughter, Vivienne. ”I feel like a fog has been lifted from my soul," she said.
Kramp said she was most excited for Kamala Harris to become the first female vice president.
“Finally,” Kramp said, “we’re getting some ovaries in the Oval Office.”
Zeke Goldsmith and Collin Shotwell jumped up and down, flying their rainbow gay pride flag through the air.
“I’m just so excited,” said Goldsmith, 22. “The country is still really divided, but this is a great first step.”
Goldsmith and Shotwell, Drexel University students, had been outside the convention center every day since Tuesday as votes were counted. Friday’s dance party felt celebratory after Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania, Goldsmith said, but “today feels more defiant."
”We are sending them home," Goldsmith said of the Trump supporters. “This is a great beacon of hope for the LGBT community,” said Shotwell, 20, hoisting up the flag.
Meanwhile in Atlantic City, a town Trump once ruled with four casinos that later went bankrupt, Karen Gatling stood on the boardwalk and said she was “elated."
”I am a native of Atlantic City, and although I’ve moved away, I have relatives here who tremendously suffered because of the way he left the city," she said. Behind them, wrapped in netting, was the old Trump Plaza casino, closed since 2014, and scheduled to be imploded on Jan. 29.
Her husband, Eley, interjected: “His casinos, yea they’re closed. Let them know about the locals, the vendors, he did not pay."
”I wish President Trump no ill will," Gatling said. “I hope he’ll be able to do the right thing for our country.”
Wendy Stroud, a Philly hairstylist, called out “Joe Biden won!” as she walked by on the boardwalk filled with bicyclists zipping past the fenced off Trump Plaza. Stroud said she was headed back to Philadelphia, where “they’re banging pots and pans," to join the celebration.
”I’m so excited Joe Biden won," Stroud said. “Couldn’t take another second of Donald Trump. I’m just happy. Go Biden, yay.”