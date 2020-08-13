Resell it: Consignment shops, either brick and mortar or online boutiques — like The RealReal — that offer you a percentage of sales for the clothing they sell for you, are hit and miss these days. So call in advance to find out if they are taking clothes and what their coronavirus policies are. Other questions to ask: What kinds of clothes they take, what condition they should be in, and what season they’re currently looking for. And be prepared to wait it out.