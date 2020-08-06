This is a totally normal, Palsson said. In fact, according to the emotional impact report, 74 percent of us are feeling anywhere between a little bit and extremely bored during this pandemic. Boredom is a negative feeling that is driving us to act out, Palsson said, and that’s especially true for young adults who feel isolated because of a virus they can’t see, and is not as deadly to them. Instead of focusing on boredom and what you are not able to do, Palsson said, use the time to find creative ways to amuse yourself. Learn to cook and invite a few people over for a socially distanced meal. Get a bike. Take up a yoga practice. And when you feel really overwhelmed, turn to deep breathing. “If we let chronic boredom seep in and take over, we are more likely to break the rules,” Palsson said.