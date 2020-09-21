The vast majority of America’s circulating change is coined at mints in Philadelphia and Denver (you can tell where a coin was made from the tiny “P” or “D” engraved on the head side). Philadelphia’s mint, founded in 1792, is the largest in the world and under normal conditions produces about 500 million coins a month. Reduced staffing meant to protect workers from the pandemic, though, dropped coin production by 10% in April and 20% in May, said Todd Martin, a Mint spokesperson. To compensate, Philadelphia’s mint almost doubled its normal output last month, producing 910 million coins. It minted 810 million in July and 775 million in June.