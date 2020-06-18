The statue of Christopher Columbus, newly boxed in plywood to protect it from vandalism, will remain in South Philadelphia while the city Art Commission considers its “possible removal” using a “public process as soon as practical under the law,” according to an agreement reached Thursday between the Kenney administration and supporters of the statue.
“No decision has been made on whether to remove the statue,” according to the stipulation and order signed by City Solicitor Marcel Pratt, and George Bochetto, a lawyer for statue allies in South Philadelphia.
Bochetto had demanded the statue remain visible. The agreement signed by Common Pleas Judge Paula Patrick, says city officials will negotiate with Bochetto over the next 10 days “to possibly modify the boxing apparatus.”
Bochetto has said that could include, for example, adding clear plastic or another feature that would once again expose the statue to public view.
The deal Thursday means the statute will not be moved without a vote by the nine members of the Art Commission, presumably after public hearings. Mayor Jim Kenney appointed the members to the panel.
The marble Columbus statue became the focus of protest and counter-protest after Kenney ordered the removal of the statue of former Mayor Frank L. Rizzo from a plaza across from City Hall early June 3 amid mass protest over police mistreatment of black citizens.
Kenney had said, in August 2017 that he would not move the Rizzo statute without the Art Commission holding hearings and taking a vote. “Not everybody will be happy, but everybody will be heard,” the mayor said at the time. Later in 2017, he flatly endorsed moving it, but said it it would happen as part of a general reconstruction of the plaza.
Then Kenney went ahead the removed the Rizzo statute in the middle of the night — though the Art Commission had not held the promised hearings. The mayor said his previous intention to delay moving the statute until the plaza was redone had been a mistake.
The pact signed by Pratt, the top lawyer for the Kenney administration, and by Judge Patrick, presumably will be more binding.
The Columbus statue, like the one of Rizzo, had has attracted anti-racist protesters. The demonstrators say Columbus enslaved natives, executed colonists and natives, and committed other crimes.
Statue defenders credit Columbus with bringing civilization to the Americas. Some supporters at the scene held baseball bats and rifles.
Many Columbus statues were erected by nineteenth-century and early twentieth-century Italian-American groups who saw him as a pioneering countryman who arrived before English-Americans came to dominate their adopted country. In recent weeks, statues have been vandalized in Minneapolis and Boston and removed from public sites in Wilmington, Camden and other cities when they became the target of protesters.
In complaints filed in court Sunday and Monday, Bochetto had sought an injunction and a restraining order blocking a move. after members of Ironworkers Local 405 picketed the site Sunday to prevent what they feared was its impending removal by a non-union contractor. The city has said that fear was groundless.
After Pratt told the judge the city would not move the statue before soliciting public input as required by city law, no injunction was issued; instead the two sides signed the agreement stipulating the city will follow the law in deciding whether to move it.
The Columbus statue was a gift from the government of Italy for Philadelphia’s Centennial exposition of 1876, according to later news accounts.
According to Celeste Morello, a historian from South Philadelphia, it was one of several ethnic-themed sculptures assembled to mark the Centennial. Another, the Spirit of Religious Liberty, was later moved to the National Museum of American Jewish History on Independence Mall. A third, a statue of the biblical Moses and four Irish American patriots, remains at the Centennial site in Fairmount Park.
The Columbia statue was moved to its present site in the Bicentennial year of 1976, according to contemporary news reports.
In 2017, the Columbus statue was unanimously designated historic by the city Historical Commission, in a step urged by Morello, a supporter of keeping it where it is.
Bochetto says that 13-member commission, also, should be required to review and recommend any statue move. Its members, too, are appointed by the mayor.
Bochetto is also he’s researching whether the U.S. Department of the Interior may have a say, given its funding for city commission activities. The process, he concluded, “will unfold in the next several weeks.”