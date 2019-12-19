Triumph made parts or assemblies for 737 Max at four of its 41 plants, none of them near its suburban headquarters. Triumph chief executive Daniel Crowley met with top Boeing officials about the 737 Max last month in Seattle, and was then “encouraged by the progress Boeing is making on the return to service.” Crowley told shareholders that Triumph would be able to quickly supply more parts -- but that was before Boeing announced it would stop making the planes.