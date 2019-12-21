It’s continued in the last days of his job — the rescues and the tragedies. A man overdosed at the wheel of his car on Kensington Avenue, and Elvis and a passerby were able to get there in time. Then word came that a longtime friend, Perez, a member of one of his classes, had been found dead of an overdose in a tent on Somerset. She had always been so kind, and so hopeful, Elvis remembered.