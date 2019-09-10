We need professionals to help with accessible housing and jobs and financial support, if the men can’t work. Not a dusty piece of paper with a list of programs that may or may not help, nor a website they may or may not be able to access. Actual in-real-time help. And follow-through that is still lacking given the confusing web of local, state, and federal assistance programs, which as my colleague David Gambacorta and I have reported, are plagued by steep backlogs and in some cases can award as little as $1,500 to victims who may require lifelong care.