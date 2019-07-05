Parks and Rec told me they are in the process of doing that, with the help of Councilman Darrell Clarke. They also told me that they’re looking into adding more amenities to pools, including Gathers, after they heard about the lifeguard’s suggestion. Kingsessing Recreation Center got lucky and was chosen as a site to be restored through the city’s multimillion dollar Rebuild program, although in the meantime, if you’d like to help Tung and Privette maintain the makeover, you can still donate through their GivingFuel campaign.