The support from Comcast comes as local government and business leaders have pushed for supporting diverse businesses to help fuel an economic recovery. Even before the pandemic, there were huge racial disparities in business ownership in Philadelphia, with far fewer businesses owned by people of color, according to recent research from Pew Charitable Trusts and the Center City District. Meanwhile, the number of small businesses open in the Philadelphia region was down 24% from January to September, according to the research group Opportunity Insights.