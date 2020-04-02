As Democrats moved Thursday to push back their national nominating convention from July to August, Pennsylvanians who helped put on the 2016 event in Philadelphia offered insights to the logistical challenges that could confront the party as they try to move a nationally televised event that draws thousands of people — all against the backdrop of a deadly pandemic.
Among them? Fund-raising challenges. Hotel bookings. Paying staff.
The Democratic National Convention Committee said Thursday the convention would take place the week of August 17, though they did not specify in what format - in person, or virtual. "In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe the smartest approach is to take additional time to monitor how this situation unfolds so we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention,” said Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention Committee.
The postponement came as pressure was mounting from, Joe Biden, the Democratic front-runner, and party leaders to consider alternative plans.
Pennsylvania Democrats who put together their party’s 2016 convention in Philadelphia are sympathetic to their plight. Describing a sometimes seat-of-the-pants scramble even in the best of times, they listed off a litany of logistical challenges that would surround moving a four-day event that draws thousands from across the country, including raising money to paying staff to making sure hotel and arena space is available for new dates.
Republicans are slated to officially re-nominate President Trump in Charlotte Aug. 24-27 and the RNC, with an additional month to see how the coronavirus unfolds, has given no indication of moving back that event.
Milwaukee’s mayor and several aldermen had cast doubt on the convention going on as planned, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Some advocatepushing back the four day event or exploring a virtual convention in which delegates vote electronically and prominent speeches are streamed online.
Conventions typically bring fanfare and an economic boost to the host city. Given the economic downturn the coronavirus has wrought it would be an opportunity for a rebound in Milwaukee’s hotels, restaurants and downtown - but only if it’s deemed safe. A Marquette University poll of Wisconsin voters released this week showed that most residents don’t think the convention should go on in-person (62 percent). Only 22% said it should go on as planned.
The months leading up to the convention are typically active with promotional events and fundraisers. By April of 2016, Philadelphia had already covered the city in painted donkeys, placed outside of well-loved tourist sites and hotels assigned to the state delegations. A program to sign up to volunteer had launched by January and fundraising and promotional events were well underway.
For the candidates, especially challengers trying to unseat a sitting president, the conventions offer a rare week of unfettered prime-time television to deliver their vision to the country. Democrats were already hoping the event in Milwaukee would serve as a unifying moment after a primary that pit various factions against one another. In their ideal scenario, they envision their likely nominee, Biden, receiving a full-throated endorsement from rival Bernie Sanders, while the still popular Barack Obama would give another major address.
Its selection of Wisconsin - a state Trump won narrowly in 2016 and which is expected to again be close and vital in this election, was to boost Democratic efforts there.
Each candidate typically receives a polling bounce after his or her party convention, effectively weeklong infomercials. If Democrats can’t put on an event they could be left at a disadvantage.
Republicans, who are already unified around Trump have no such concerns. And as president, he dominates the airwaves with or without a convention. The party with the sitting president also has a fundraising advantage and the RNC is well equipped to finance the event.
Milwaukee’s host committee said as of January it had raised $25 million of a $70 million goal. It has not provided an update since then. The months leading into the convention were hugely important for bringing in money, Rendell said.
“There was more enthusiasm built up for the convention and we had very good fundraising months. They’re not going to have that," Rendell said. "If a company can’t pay its workers, if it has to lay off 40 percent of its workforce, are they going to buy a box or cut a huge check? It’s hard to argue.”
Rendell predicted the city would fall short of its fundraising goals. “Milwaukee will not be able to raise the money they need,” Rendell said. “The DNC would have to step in and put up the money needed to run the convention, but that’s hard because that’s money the DNC wants in the fall to persuade the electorate or spike turnout.”
Planning a convention is a collaborative dance between the city and its host committee, the national party and the campaign of the nominee.
Anna Adams-Sarthou, former communications director for Philadelphia’s host committee, said these next few months were when DNC members, state delegations and the media flocked to Philadelphia for site visits. “You’re thinking about meeting your budget. You have to hit benchmarks for construction. And how do you plan if things aren’t normal in June or July? How do you physically get the arena ready?”
A slightly smaller, stripped down show might be an option though, said Kevin Washo, executive director of Philadelphia 2016 DNC host committee, especially if things get delayed or timelines get crunched.
“Maybe the production value isn’t as grand,” Washo said. “If you look back at 1980 compared to 2016 or 2012, the production quality has gone off the charts in terms of slickness but that wasn’t always the case. A lot of times they were big wooden stages, banners and drapes. So maybe they go bare bones.”
One reason the Democrats were meeting earlier this year was to account for the planned Tokyo Olympics, which won’t take place until 2021. But moving the convention presents additional challenges - like whether the Milwaukee Bucks’ home arena will still be available if the NBA’s season has returned.
“If it was us, the biggest issue I would have was the venue. Can we keep the venue open?” said Bob Brady, the Philadelphia Democratic chairman and former congressman.
It’s especially challenging since Democrats would need the arena for most of a week, but might not be able to give a clear date of when a rescheduled convention could happen, Brady said.
Meanwhile, if large gatherings have resumed the NBA playoffs could extend into the summer, potentially creating a conflict for the host arena. The Bucks were one of the NBA’s top teams before their season was suspended, and were expected to play deep into the playoffs. Normally, basketball and hockey seasons are over by summer, leaving convention sites relatively free.
At this time in 2016, Brady said, Philadelphia Democrats were locking down hotel reservations for all the convention guests. “Now you make your reservation, you don’t know if the hotel is going to be open.”
In the end, though, he argued that it would not be a tremendous loss if the convention didn’t happen, especially weighed against health concerns.
“It becomes postponing a party, and people want to have a party and they deserve to have a party, but it’s a party,” he said.