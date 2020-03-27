June 2 is shaping up to be the Super Tuesday of postponed primaries. Pennsylvania will join 11 states and the District of Columbia in voting that day, after rescheduling its primary due to the coronavirus.
Gov. Wolf on Friday signed a bill to move the primary back five weeks to allow enough time for people to register to vote by mail, for polling locations to shift and to give election officials time to prepare for an election taking place in unprecedented circumstances.
The law also authorizes county election officials to close and consolidate polling places without the usual court approval. (Officials had asked for that flexibility, as they’ve lost polling places and poll workers due to concerns over the coronavirus.) Election officials will also now be able to begin processing absentee ballots earlier instead of after 8 p.m. on Election Day which could have meant elections would take days to call.
With Delaware, New Jersey, Maryland and D.C. also voting June 2, it’s been dubbed the Acela Primary.
While the moves are unlikely to derail former Vice President Joe Biden from winning the Democratic nomination, it does mean he’ll need more time to clinch it. Meanwhile, the delay could hurt some candidates running for the state legislature who have limited campaign resources they now need to stretch. For election officials, it’s a welcome extension to prepare for an election that keeps voters and poll workers safe.
June 2 is now second only to Super Tuesday in the number of delegates up for grabs in one day. That means Biden has fewer moments between now and then to make news as he struggles to capture attention without traditional campaign events. With few delegate-heavy primaries before June 2 (Wisconsin votes April 7), it also seems likely Sen. Bernie Sanders will stick around, as he’s indicated, despite what appears to be a narrow path to victory.
Sanders said this week he would attend an April debate if the DNC were to schedule one, though Biden signaled he wouldn’t partake. “I think we’ve had enough debates. I think we should get on with this,” Biden told reporters Wednesday on a virtual press teleconference.
For Biden, a shifted primary schedule gives him more time to continue focusing on the pandemic and to build up a digital operation that has already shifted to virtual fundraisers, press briefings and television appearances broadcast from a studio set up in Biden’s Wilmington finished basement.
“We will be scaling up the production of digital content that will tell the Vice President’s story and that of his campaign online,” Pennsylvania director Emma Riley said. “Through our distributed organizing platform we will be able to reach Pennsylvanians ahead of the primary and of course the general election as well.”
Sanders’ campaign similarly said it has the resources to continue campaigning in Pennsylvania through June 2. And while virtual events can reach people across states, Pennsylvania director Brooke Adams said the campaign is still focused on more localized organizing.
The campaign is identifying “Bernie Victory” captains — super volunteers in different areas who work with campaign staff to reach out to neighbors.
“This allows people to take more ownership, build camaraderie and it also means if there were a time, where appropriate, we could pivot to traditional field work.”
Candidates running to be their party’s nominees in congressional and state races tend to have smaller budgets which now need to last longer.
“It changes things significantly,” said Cathy Spahr, a Democratic candidate for an open state House seat in Delaware County. “There’s like a momentum that goes with the race to the primary and it kind of slows that momentum down. Plus, you then have to cut through the noise of the fear — because people are afraid and rightfully so.”
Now that a date has been set Spahr said she can at least decide when to send out mailers or conduct polls. She’d looked into booking a printer but didn’t want to risk putting the wrong date on fliers.
One advantage incumbents at both the statehouse level and in the House of Representatives is the ability to mail constituents communications related to COVID-19 in the days leading up to the election. The House previously had a strict law prohibiting mass mailings sent from government offices in the 90 days leading up to an election. The chamber eased those restrictions in the case of coronavirus-related communications only. Pennsylvania’s statehouse passed a resolution Tuesday loosening their 60-day restriction on online-communication only if it’s related to COVID-19.
Andy Meehan, a Republican, who is running against incumbent Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (R., Bucks) sees that as an unfair advantage. Even if the mailers aren’t about the campaign, they’re reaching constituents on the key issue and signed by a member of Congress up for reelection, Meehan said.
“It’s just another one of these kind of baked in the cake type of things that benefit incumbents,” Meehan said.
Meehan added, though that he thinks the primary delay actually benefits his lesser known candidacy.
“It’s a lifeline. This gives me more time to reach people and they’ll be better informed as opposed to getting out of their bunker on April 15 and they’ve got two weeks 'til the primary, they’re getting their lives back together not thinking about who to vote for.”
So far the only metric for how coronavirus has impacted turnout has been primaries in Illinois, Arizona and Florida; results were mixed. Illinois reported a steep drop in turnout while Arizona and Florida, due in large part to early voting and use of mail-in ballots, reported an increase. Moving Pennsylvania’s primary gives voters more time to sign up to vote by mail, which is now open to all voters. (Previously, Pennsylvanians needed an excuse to vote absentee).
The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. the Tuesday before the election, online or via mail. You can return the ballot until 8 p.m. on election day. Voter registration closes 15 days before the election.
The Pennsylvania Democratic Committee said in an email to supporters this week it would launch a campaign to get people to register to vote via mail-in ballot this weekend.
Whereas vote by mail used to be a move thought to benefit lower-income voters who tend to vote Democratic, it’s also something older voters, who make up a large portion of the Republicans’ base might take advantage of given the virus’ impact on the elderly.
“There’s no downside for engagement with vote by mail,” said Chris Borick, a professor of political science at Muhlenberg College. “This has always been thought about through partisan lens where both parties are thinking, ‘Ok, if we do this, who does it advantage, us or them?’ I think traditionally the idea was it’s an advantage to the Democratic Party but given the realities now and effects [of coronavirus] on older voters I don’t know if it’s as clear as it once was.”
With more time, Borick said the hope is also that turnout is higher than it would be April 28 because Pennsylvanians should feel safer venturing to the physical polls.
Election officials in Southeastern Pennsylvania had been pleading with legislators to delay the primary. The extra six weeks means they can stock up on supplies needed to run polling places safely, such as gloves, masks and hand sanitizer, currently in high demand and scarce.
It also allows enough lead time to stock up on paper and envelopes for increased demand for mail-in ballots or for the possibility of an all mail-in election, said Philadelphia Deputy City Commissioner Nick Custodio.
Staff who were preparing for an April 28th election can return to “nonessential” status for a few weeks, staying at home and practicing social distancing.
“It allows for a possibility that life could to return to normal," Custodio said. "Our regular poll workers will feel comfortable working and we can reschedule their training. Polling places will open back up for business and will allow us in on Primary Day.”