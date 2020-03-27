“There’s no downside for engagement with vote by mail,” said Chris Borick, a professor of political science at Muhlenberg College. “This has always been thought about through partisan lens where both parties are thinking, ‘Ok, if we do this, who does it advantage, us or them?’ I think traditionally the idea was it’s an advantage to the Democratic Party but given the realities now and effects [of coronavirus] on older voters I don’t know if it’s as clear as it once was.”