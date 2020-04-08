Alternatively, you could place non-perishable items in a designated area for a few hours before use. By that time, if there had been any virus on the package, it will now be significantly reduced. For produce, feel free to rinse and store in your own Tupperware containers. Experts aren’t urging consumers to take this step at this time, but if it makes you feel less stressed, go for it. At the very least, you’ll have clean and ready to use ingredients when you need them.