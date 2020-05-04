The video showed only the aftermath of the alarming scene that played out late last month in the federal prison in Fort Dix, N.J.: A soiled surgical mask and bloodstained paper towels abandoned next to a container filled with a mucus-green substance.
The narrator of the footage recounted that just moments before, during temperature checks, an inmate had collapsed, vomiting, as his fellow prisoners screamed for help.
Corrections officers rushed to the stricken man’s side. But before rendering aid, they sprayed him with cleaning products, telling his aghast dorm mates they needed to “disinfect him first.”
That footage — recorded with a smuggled cellphone by a Fort Dix inmate — was posted on Instagram April 22, one of a growing number of insider accounts leaked over social media from prisoners in the Burlington County facility over the last month.
Together, they depict a corrections environment where conditions deteriorate daily, social distancing is impossible and inmates and guards feel powerless to protect themselves against the disease that has been rapidly spreading behind their prison walls.
On Monday, inspired in part by those postings, the ACLU of New Jersey filed suiton behalf of four medically vulnerable prisoners, saying the U.S. Bureau of Prisons has failed to protect inmates as the number of confirmed cases has spiked from one to more than 40 in a matter of just three weeks.
“Without significant changes,” ACLU staff attorney Tess Borden wrote, “Fort Dix is speeding toward catastrophe.”
The suit is one of a number of similar court actions the ACLU and other advocates have brought in recent weeks as coronavirus outbreaks continue to emerge at jails, prisons and detention centers across the United States. Potential class-action suits on behalf of inmates at the Philadelphia jails and the federal detention center in Center City are ongoing.
In each, prison officials have maintained that despite challenges implementing social distancing and proper hygiene behind bars, they feel confident that the wards in their care are protected.
But what made Fort Dix stand out, ACLU attorneys said, is the plethora of available video and photo evidence that says otherwise. Most of the images appear to have been captured on contraband cellphones and posted anonymously by inmates or their relatives.
“Reports from inside Fort Dix paint an alarming picture,” Borden said. “The warden and the [U.S.] Bureau of Prisons director should be hearing the same reports and know about them firsthand, yet they have taken insufficient action.”
One video posted to Twitter April 5, depicted dozens of inmates milling around Fort Dix’s main recreation yard with no heed to social distancing recommendations — well after most of the outside world was living under stay-at-home orders.
In another, posted to YouTube weeks later and since taken down, an inmate filmed himself walking past row upon cramped row of bunk beds, no more than three feet apart in the dormitory style minimum-security satellite camp that houses 230.
“They want us to be six feet away from each other. Explain how we going to do that,” the poster wrote in the video’s description.
The footage that has garnered the most attention by far is the one that surfaced April 22 allegedly depicting the aftermath of the inmate who collapsed during temperature checks.
The U.S. Bureau of Prisons disputes the video’s account that a staff member sprayed the stricken inmate with disinfectant.
But one of the plaintiffs of Monday’s lawsuit said in a sworn affidavit that he witnessed the incident firsthand.
“The senior staff member sprayed the inmate’s bed and pillow afterward,” said Michael Scronic, who is serving an eight-year sentence for securities fraud, . “Eventually, I yelled, ‘Get him out of here. He needs help now!’”
Monday’s lawsuit described conditions similar to those depicted in the videos. The facility’s 3,000 inmates mostly live in 12-person rooms in buildings that house up to 300 people. They spend their days crowded into the same TV rooms, phone booths, bathrooms and mealtime pick-up lines. Soap dispensers are routinely empty and inmates have taken to pooling meager supplies of shampoo that they’ve bought from the commissary to fill them.
“With nowhere else to go, many spend their days under their covers, quite literally hiding from the virus,” the suit contends.
In a memo to inmates last month, Warden David Oritz acknowledged that “social distancing is not possible in this environment.”
And yet, despite a Bureau of Prisons review program set up to potentially thin federal prison populations by releasing certain inmates to house arrest, not a single person from Fort Dix has been set free, ACLU attorneys said. In fact, of the 62 men who were placed into pre-release quarantine together while the warden reviewed their cases last month, 21 have since tested positive.
As the number of ill inmates continues to rise, panic has begun to set in.
Troy Wragg, one of the suit’s plaintiffs who is serving a 22-year sentence for financial crimes, has seen fellow inmates vomit, cough or collapse again and again over the past month in common areas that still draw dozens of inmates like the daily food line or during the shoulder-to-shoulder line-up that prisoners must stand in while having their temperatures checked.
A heart attack survivor who suffers from epilepsy and an autoimmune disorder, Wragg, 38, worries he won’t survive whether he catches the virus or not. The daily stress, he said, has triggered more frequent seizures — 13 in the last month alone.
But with the medical staff focused on coronavirus response, he’s had to rely on one of his cellmates for care.
“The sound of my bed shaking wakes one of my bunkmates,” Wragg said. “He jumps down and holds my head to prevent a concussion and monitors me throughout the episode to make sure I don’t die.”
Lawyers for the plaintiffs have asked the court to order the release of inmates over 50 and those, like Wragg, with pre-existing health conditions that make them more medically vulnerable to the virus. They have also pressed the U.S. District Judge Renee Bumb to order prison officials to implement more stringent safety precautions for those that remain incarcerated.
As of Monday evening, the Bureau of Prisons had not responded to the suit.