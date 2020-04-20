Efforts by the Philadelphia Department of Prisons to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in the city’s jails have not gone far enough and, in some cases, are violating constitutional rights, the American Civil Liberties Union said Monday in a lawsuit filed on behalf of 10 inmates.
The suit, filed in federal court in Philadelphia, alleged that some inmates have been denied access to soap for days at a time, others who show symptoms of the disease have lingered among the general population for long stretches before being quarantined, and inmates who have fallen ill are being returned without testing to see whether they are still contagious.
And while corrections officers have attempted to curb transmission by implementing a “shelter in place” policy that confines all inmates to their cells except for brief periods to shower and use the phone, prisoners have not consistently been granted those opportunities leaving some confined for days at a time in a state similar to solitary confinement, the ACLU said.
The result, said Amanda Skinner, wife of one of the suit’s plaintiffs, has left the jail’s population unsure of the risk they are facing and lacking the proper means to protect themselves.
“He’s scared,” Skinner, of Port Richmond, said of her husband, Joseph, who has been held at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility since July on a $20,000 bail over pending drug and conspiracy charges. He suffers from asthma that has led to multiple hospitalizations.
“This would be a death sentence with his medical condition,” Skinner said.
The lawsuit comes as the outbreak in Philadelphia’s four jails continues to spread, despite lockdown measures implemented nearly a month ago and efforts to release certain non-violent detainees and those being held on low-level charges or minimal cash bail that have reduced the jail population by roughly 17 percent since mid-March.
As of Monday, city officials reported 126 inmates have tested positive for the disease, and 56 of them are currently ill and remain incarcerated. The jails reported their first death last week — a 48-year-old woman who had been held since September 2018 on charges of robbery, trespassing and possessing an instrument of crime.
Though the city has not released information on the spread of the virus among corrections officers, citing privacy concerns, officials with their union have said at least 43 guards have also tested positive, raising concern that the outbreak behind bars could be spread to the wider community.
Public health advocates warn that prisons are especially vulnerable to outbreaks due to their cramped quarters, lack of proper hygiene and inability to implement recommended social distancing guidelines. The coronavirus transmission rates in the Cook County jail in Chicago and in New York City’s Rikers Island are estimated to be among the highest in the world, the New York Times has reported.
Jail officials did not immediately respond to the ACLU’s lawsuit Monday. In addition to the “shelter in place” policy, they have banned most outside visitors and issued cloth masks to inmates and corrections officers. But both inmates and guards have complained that they are asked to reuse those masks over multiple days in contradiction to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.
The ACLU of Pennsylvania has been active in a number of lawsuits over the last month seeking the release of people incarcerated in county jails, prisons and immigration detention centers across the state. The Public Interest Law Center filed a similar suit on behalf of three inmates at the federal detention center in Philadelphia last week.
In its suit Monday, the ACLU urged the court to demand more stringent mitigation efforts in the Philadelphia jails, to appoint a medical officer to oversee their implementation and, if those efforts fail, to order the release of all inmates over 55 of those with pre-existing health conditions that make them more medically vulnerable to the coronavirus.
“The commonwealth has been under a public health emergency for more than a month now, and yet the city … has taken woefully inadequate steps to stop the spread in the jails,” said Reggie Shuford, the organization’s executive director. “The failure of jail administrators to act in this pandemic is both unhealthy and unlawful.”