Common Pleas Court Judge James Murray Lynn, who refused to wear a mask while conducting in-person hearings in Family Court, has come down with coronavirus, The Inquirer learned Thursday.
The judge’s positive COVID-19 test set off a wave of health and safety concerns for the scores of people who appeared before the judge in recent days. Philadelphia’s coronavirus infection rate is skyrocketing with no signs of slowing, city health officials said Thursday.
Jane Roh, spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office, said unit supervisors were notifying prosecutors, along with witnesses and law enforcement officers, who’ve appeared before Judge Lynn. Roh said at least six prosecutors will be notified, but that number could grow.
“We’re checking to see who had hearings there in the past few weeks,” Roh said.
Lynn did not immediately return a phone call from a reporter. He was not in court on Thursday. Judge Margaret Murphy, the administrative judge for Family Court, also did not return a call from The Inquirer.
The 73-year-old judge presides over one of the busiest courtrooms — the small, windowless 5F — in the Family Division at 15th and Arch Streets, where he frequently handles cases in which an adult defendant is accused of sexual abuse of a child.
The CDC recommends alerting those who’ve had “close contact” with an infected person. The agency defines that as anyone who may have spent at least 15 minutes within six feet of an infected person over the two days before a positive test result or the onset of symptoms.
Alan Tauber, a first assistant with the Defender Association of Philadelphia, said his office has yet to receive any formal notification of a positive test.
In a sharply worded letter to Judge Murphy this summer, Tauber complained that Lynn had asked others to remove their face coverings in his courtroom.
His letter detailed six instances, from July 29 to August 5, when Lynn did not wear a mask during hearings, which Tauber called a “safety breach” and a violation of the state Department of Health’s July 1 order.
In response, Martin O’Rourke, spokesperson for the First Judicial District of Philadelphia, said Lynn could not wear a mask while on the bench because he has a respiratory condition that impedes his breathing. He added that Lynn does wear a mask while walking through the courthouse.
Lynn’s refusal to wear a mask had sparked complaints from lawyers with the Defender Association and the District Attorney’s Office when the courts reopened for in-person hearings this past summer after shutting in March because of the pandemic.
“Not only was he not wearing a mask, but he was actively ordering counsel to remove their masks while litigating,” Tauber wrote on behalf of both public defenders and prosecutors.
Murphy had workers install plexiglass around Lynn’s bench to protect those in his courtroom from any respiratory droplets. At the time, O’Rourke, said that Lynn’s “presiding chair" is located three feet behind a plexiglass enclosure, and lawyers and clients are at least 15 feet away.
O’Rourke declined to confirm whether Lynn has COVID-19 Thursday, citing medical privacy.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.