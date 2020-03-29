Other efforts are evolving week by week, like One Philly Art, a project started in a flash of inspiration by Robin Mack-Ward, a South Philadelphia mother and real estate agent. “I was thinking, What are we all going to do when we’re just stuck in our houses? I thought about the ‘One Book, One Philadelphia’ program. It’s so cool — of course, I’ve never actually done it.” But art was something she could do. She made a Facebook group March 15, and within a week it grew to 2,500 members, and a map of 200 sites where artists, laboring in isolation, have enlivened their front doors and windows with paintings, paper crafts, and drawings aligned with weekly themes.