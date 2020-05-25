But there’s also a new kind of work performance — the moving of the mouse to make sure your icon on chat software like Slack is green and the constant stream of Zoom meetings, punctuated by small-talk and “emotional check-ins.” Without a commute, it’s rare that the work day comes to a hard stop. Instead, it slowly fades away, with a notification here, an email there. Many are doing double duty with kids at home. And of course, there’s the toll of isolation and the coronavirus itself — feeling like you have to work extra hard to prove your worth in case of layoffs, but also feeling paralyzed by the pandemic.