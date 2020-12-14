A new mother waited six months to find out that the reason she had gotten only one unemployment check was that someone in Indiana had stolen her identity. When she submitted the documents to verify her identity, it took another week to get the money because the state sent it to the wrong debit card, an attorney helped her figure out. Before the money came through, Faith Palmer, a 19-year-old home health aide who’s been waiting to get called back to work, was worried: “The holidays is coming,” she said earlier this month. “I wanna go shopping for the baby.”