The United States reported its 200,000th confirmed coronavirus-related death Tuesday, a benchmark that highlights its failure to substantially quash the spread of the virus this year and underscores the tragedy of the pandemic.
The country surpasses at least 200,000 people dead as the nation lags others in reopening and President Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis has become a key issue in the presidential election.
The share of those deaths occurring in Pennsylvania and New Jersey has dropped remarkably since the spring: New Jersey made up about 12% of the country’s first 100,000 deaths but only about 2% of the second 100,000, and Pennsylvania went from about 5% to about 2%, according to data analysis by The Inquirer.
After seeing some of the country’s earliest outbreaks — New Jersey’s death toll of more than 16,000 people still ranks second-highest among states — both states have been more aggressive with restrictive measures and slower to reopen than the states that saw surges over the summer.
“We’re in as good a shape as any state in America,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. “But [the virus] is with us. And the question is, we have to collectively continue to mitigate what ‘with us’ means.”
The 200,000 mark was reported by Johns Hopkins University, where researchers track confirmed global and national cases and deaths based on local reports. Experts have said the actual death toll is likely higher than any count reflects because some cases go undiagnosed or unreported.
It took the country about three months to reach its first 100,000 recorded deaths, which came at the end of May after a first peak in the spring, and about four more months to log the second 100,000, which included a late-summer peak that began in July. That means the death rate has slowed only minimally.
But a much smaller proportion of infected people have died since June than at the start of the pandemic, something health officials have largely attributed to a significant increase in cases among young people, who are less likely to die from the virus. Most of the country’s 6.8 million cases have been confirmed since the first 100,000 deaths.
In both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the number of daily deaths has, overall, decreased since the beginning of the summer and remained relatively low since July began.
In Pennsylvania, a University of Pittsburgh study last week said the state’s restrictions on gatherings and person-to-person contact in school, business and entertainment venues saved thousands of lives, as a Drexel University study concluded in May. Gov. Tom Wolf also noted during a Monday news briefing that White House coronavirus adviser Deborah Birx praised the state’s response during a visit early this month to Pennsylvania.
The average number of daily virus-related deaths in the Commonwealth has been below 20 since August 20. Overall, more than 8,000 people have died in Pennsylvania, the eighth-highest tally nationwide. The state surpassed 8,000 deaths on Monday.
“Thirteen million Pennsylvanians really stepped up and did some really remarkable things,” Wolf said Monday, referring to residents' compliance with mitigation measures designed to flatten the curve.
Still, both states remain on high alert. Daily new cases in Pennsylvania have risen overall since a low in mid-June — again averaging more than 850 new cases a day — a level the state reached in July and August and that has climbed from late August, when the average dropped to 600 a day.
New Jersey has flattened the curve even more. The average number of new daily cases is below 450 and has not been as high as 600 since the start of June. Still, the last month has seen a steady increase in the number of new cases reported daily, from a low of 235 on August 21.
The state’s average number of daily deaths has been below 10 since August 4; by Sunday, it was five.
“I think you assume the worst and hope for the best," Murphy said. "Assume it’s around us, and behave as through it is, and balance that with living our lives.”
This story will be updated.
Staff writer Allison Steele contributed to this article.