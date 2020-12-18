It’s currently unknown how long natural immunity may last after someone gets and recovers from COVID-19. While rare, there are case studies that show reinfection after just a couple months. Data shows the vaccine is safe and likely effective in people who previously had the virus. As a result, many experts say even if you’ve recovered from COVID-19, you should plan on getting the vaccine for extra protection. The CDC has not yet released a recommendation on when someone who’s previously had the virus should get vaccinated. But, current evidence suggests that reinfection is uncommon in the 90 days after initial infection, and it’s okay to delay vaccination until you’re near the end of this window, says the CDC.