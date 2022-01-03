Philadelphia officials are warning residents to avoid pop-up tests offering COVID-19 testing in Center City that claim to be funded by the federal government.

The tents started operating around Center City last week and city officials confirmed over the weekend that they had falsely claimed they were backed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

LabElite, the company offering the tests and claiming to have federal funding, had tents at 13th and Chestnut and 15th and Chestnut last week. The company is based in Chicago.

Residents should avoid the pop-up tents, officials said, and report them by calling the health department at 215-685-5488.

”Due to the overwhelming need for testing right now, people who are experiencing symptoms, but cannot find testing, are encouraged to act as if they are already positive,” the health department said in a news release.