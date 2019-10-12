Absolutely scared to death. I got the call from Betty, my caseworker at Catholic Charities for the Archdiocese of Camden. I had just got out of bed, I was naked, and I was shaking. It was everything I had wanted for so long, but now I had to act on it. And I got really scared about being turned away. They could just have said, “We know about you and we don’t want to hear from you anymore.” To tell the truth, I don’t know whether my heart could have taken that kind of rejection.