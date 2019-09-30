Sometimes the donations have helped people dealing with severe health crises: the man who stepped off a curb into a puddle and was forced to wear wet socks for weeks, until a doctor had to cut them off with a scalpel before gangrene set in; or the woman whose health issues stemmed from wearing oily potato chip bags in place of socks. Just as often, the donations help people take a step up, like the man who received a pair of dress socks for a job interview to the child whose new socks stopped him from getting bullied at school for having worn the same pair every day.