Then there was the late Sen. John McCain. In 1965, two years before becoming a Vietnam prisoner of war — and 43 years before losing the 2008 presidential election — McCain lost on the original Jeopardy! show hosted by Art Fleming. McCain won the first day he was on the show, but lost the next day when he failed to correctly answer a Final Jeopardy question about the Emily Bronte novel Wuthering Heights.