Philadelphia rapper Dark Lo, whose up-and-coming label was decimated by a federal drug conspiracy case that put its biggest star in prison last year, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years behind bars on Friday for threatening a witness in the case.

The 39-year-old artist, whose legal name is Charles Salley, said he never meant to intimidate anyone and apologized to the court for warning a government witness that he might be “stabbed up” in prison if he testified against Salley’s labelmate and fellow rap star Abdul “AR-Ab” West in his 2019 trial.

But U.S. District Judge Mark A. Kearney said Friday that Salley — who pulled himself out of drug dealing and addiction on the streets of West Oak Lane by launching a successful music career — should have known better than most the impact his words could have.

“You’re the wordsmith,” Kearney said. “You chose those words. …You know how to write words to create an effect.”

Salley’s sentence is the latest development in a legal saga that has all but dismantled Original Block Hustlaz, the gangsta rap label that he and West co-founded.

West — by far the most group’s most recognizable name, whose rap lyrics have drawn accolades from genre heavyweights like Drake and Swizz Beatz — was sentenced to 45 years in prison in April, for turning the label into a large-scale North Philly drug operation linked to at least two killings.

This is a developing story and will be updated.